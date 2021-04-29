Heavy rain causes roof of Northwest Side retail store to collapse, SAFD says

Heavy rain caused the roof of a Northwest Side retail store to collapse late Wednesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rain caused the roof of a Northwest Side retail store to collapse late Wednesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident occurred just before midnight at a Conn’s store in the 5700 block of Stemmons Street, not far from Loop 410 and Leon Valley.

Firefighters said rain water collected on the roof the store, causing it to collapse. The collapse of the roof caused the back wall to break down and push a side wall, fire officials said.

SAFD said the piping of the fire sprinklers also broke, flooding the rest of the store.

Damage is estimated at over $100,000 with likely water damage to the merchandise.

There were no reports of injuries.