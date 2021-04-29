High winds leave downpour of damage in one San Antonio neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – It was a busy morning for the San Antonio’s Rapid Response Team after Wednesday night’s storm.

Residents in the 13500 block of Woodstone Drive woke up to scattered leaves and tree limbs around the area.

Luke Ryan said he heard a loud noise and shortly after a neighbor told him the tree in his front yard had fallen over.

“There is nothing I can do about that magnitude of a tree”, Ryan said.

However Ryan did call 3-1-1, the city’s non-emergency line. The Rapid Response team arrived and quickly got to work.

The team which is part of San Antonio’s Public Works Department received calls for over 20 down trees, and at least 16 were cut and stacked for pickup.

Although it was a long night, Ryan is thankful the damage wasn’t worse.

The Rapid Response Team are still working to clear up debris from the storm. Public Works encourages people to call 3-1-1 for help.