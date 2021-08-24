Watching the Gulf: Potential tropical development

A tropical wave will likely become more organized, potentially forming a tropical depression in the northern Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico in the next 5 days.

We’re in the middle of the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and, right on cue, the tropics are starting to heat up.

The end of August/early September is the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While it is still too early to determine if a tropical system will impact the Texas Coast in the immediate future, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea.

There are indications that an organized tropical system will form from this wave, potentially moving into the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday, August 29.

What We Know

A tropical wave will likely become more organized, potentially forming a tropical depression in the northern Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico in the next five days.

It is too early to determine what impacts -- if any -- this potential system would have on the Texas or Mexico Coasts.

We will continually update you on-air, online , on our KSAT Weather Authority App , and on our Hurricane Tracker App

Types of Tropical Systems

There are several types of tropical systems, or cyclones. Meteorologist Sarah Spivey explains below.

Types of tropical systems: Tropical Depressions to Category 5 Hurricanes

Stay Alert

To get be prepared during hurricane season, be sure to bookmark our hurricane page or download the KSAT Hurricane Tracker App. You can also find your local forecast anytime on the KSAT Weather page.