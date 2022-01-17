Wintry mix possible in San Antonio and the Hill Country this week

A cold front will arrive Wednesday, making it cold. Then an upper-level disturbance will bring a chance for a wintry mix Thursday

As is typical for a winter in San Antonio, it’s been up and down the temperature rollercoaster for those of us around South Central Texas.

Another strong cold front will move through San Antonio this week, arriving Wednesday (1/19), cooling things down from near 80° into the 30s. After it gets chilly, an upper-level disturbance will bring a chance for a wintry mix Thursday (1/20).

With the memory of the February 2021 winter storm fresh in our minds, the prospect of an icy mix may seem a little daunting, but this week’s chance for winter weather will be very different from last year’s deep freeze. That being said, there could be some travel impacts to be on the lookout for Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know:

TUESDAY

It’ll start off chilly but with plenty of sun, we’ll warm up into the mid-70s in the afternoon

WEDNESDAY

Cool in the morning (50s) with a few morning clouds

It’ll warm up quickly to near 80° in the afternoon

WEDNESDAY EVENING

A cold front will sweep through South Central Texas, making it breezy and dropping temperatures into the 30s overnight

THURSDAY

Cloudy, chilly, and breezy all day with temperatures in the 30s

A light wintry mix is possible (see Futurecast image below)

After a cold front moves through Wednesday, an area of energy will move across South Central Texas, bringing moisture and a chance for a wintry mix -- especially north of HWY 90. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ICY IMPACTS THURSDAY?

At this point, we believe impacts will be minimal.

However, if any ice does accumulate on elevated surfaces, travel may become hazardous in spots

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Cold rain may linger into Friday

Chilly into the weekend, with mornings in the 30s and afternoons in the 50s

