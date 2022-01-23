Showers likely in San Antonio Monday

It'll be a cloudy and cool Sunday, with rain showers beginning overnight. Then, expect a damp Monday, especially during the first part of the day

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been pretty dry this winter, with drought increasing around South Central Texas. In fact, much of the KSAT 12 viewing area is experiencing at least moderate drought, with extreme drought in spots.

Much of South Central Texas is experiencing at least moderate drought, with extreme drought in spots. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Needless to say, we could use a little rain, so it’s good news that showers are expected overnight and Monday. The downside is that the Monday morning commute will be damp, potentially causing issues on the roads.

Here’s what you need to know:

SUNDAY

With overcast skies all day long, it’ll be difficult to warm-up much above the low- to mid-50s

Although it’ll look like it’s going to rain throughout the day today, showers won’t begin until after midnight

OVERNIGHT

Rain will be most likely in the morning Monday (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Overnight, scattered rain will move into South Central Texas

While we can’t rule out a clap of thunder, storms are unlikely and severe weather is NOT a concern

MONDAY

It'll be damp with showers for the morning commute Monday (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Expect a damp morning commute Monday, so give yourself a little extra time to get to where you need to go

Scattered showers will be around San Antonio through lunch, with skies clearing from west to east in the afternoon

It’ll be cool with highs in the low- to mid-50s

RAINFALL POTENTIAL

A quarter to half an inch of rain is possible around San Antonio (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A quarter to half an inch of rain is a safe bet around the metro area

Higher rainfall totals farther east

Unfortunately, for our drought-stricken western counties, only a few hundredths of an inch of rain is possible

TUESDAY

Comfy with highs in the mid-60s before our next front knocks temps back into the 50s for the remainder of the week

7 DAY FORECAST

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STAY IN-THE-KNOW

You can keep up with your local weather forecast by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. 📱 Be sure to allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

If you end up wanting to share weather pictures with the weather team, you can submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.