Showers likely in San Antonio Monday

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been pretty dry this winter, with drought increasing around South Central Texas. In fact, much of the KSAT 12 viewing area is experiencing at least moderate drought, with extreme drought in spots.
Needless to say, we could use a little rain, so it’s good news that showers are expected overnight and Monday. The downside is that the Monday morning commute will be damp, potentially causing issues on the roads.
Here’s what you need to know:
SUNDAY
- With overcast skies all day long, it’ll be difficult to warm-up much above the low- to mid-50s
- Although it’ll look like it’s going to rain throughout the day today, showers won’t begin until after midnight
OVERNIGHT
- Overnight, scattered rain will move into South Central Texas
- While we can’t rule out a clap of thunder, storms are unlikely and severe weather is NOT a concern
MONDAY
- Expect a damp morning commute Monday, so give yourself a little extra time to get to where you need to go
- Scattered showers will be around San Antonio through lunch, with skies clearing from west to east in the afternoon
- It’ll be cool with highs in the low- to mid-50s
RAINFALL POTENTIAL
- A quarter to half an inch of rain is a safe bet around the metro area
- Higher rainfall totals farther east
- Unfortunately, for our drought-stricken western counties, only a few hundredths of an inch of rain is possible
TUESDAY
- Comfy with highs in the mid-60s before our next front knocks temps back into the 50s for the remainder of the week
7 DAY FORECAST
