Grassfire threat returns to South Texas on Wednesday, despite a brief shot at rain overnight

Humidity falls, while gusty winds create a chance for more quickly-spreading fires

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Gusty winds, combined with dry air will create a high fire danger across South Texas. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s been a rough start to spring, with little-to-no rain for parts of South Texas.

That is especially the case for areas west of Highway 281 and I-35. There IS a chance for rain pre-dawn Wednesday, but rainfall totals are forecast to stay light. So, as gusty westerly winds kick in behind the latest storm system, concerns for grass fires return. Here’s what you need to know:

Current Drought Situation:

  • Exceptional drought conditions stretch from Webb County north into Dimmit and Maverick County.
  • Extreme drought is creeping into Bexar County and the San Antonio area.
  • Rain last year produced good plant growth, which in the current drought situation, is providing fuel for fires.
Drought conditions continue to worsen across South Texas, especially for areas west of 281. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Brief Window For Rain Pre-Dawn Wednesday :

  • A broken line of showers and storms will slide through the area between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.
  • This line will not produce much rain, with less than a .10″ of rain for most areas.
A broken line of showers and storms will move through the area pre-dawn on Wednesday. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Rainfall totals will be below a .10" as a broken line of showers and storms moves through the area pre-dawn Wednesday. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Gusty Winds & Fire Danger:

  • Winds will be gusty out of the southeast most of Tuesday and Tuesday night. Gusts to 35 mph are possible.
  • Once the line of showers and storms pushes east early Wednesday morning, gusty west winds will develop.
  • Strong winds combined with dry air and ample fuel will create a high fire danger most of the day on Wednesday.
  • Burn bans remain in place in numerous South Texas counties.
Gusty winds of up to 40 mph will be possible during the day tomorrow. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
With dry conditions, here are some tips you'll want to remember. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Spring Outlook:

  • La Nina is helping to create a dry pattern that is expected to continue into early summer.
  • As the drought worsens, lake levels will fall and grassfires will remain a concern.

