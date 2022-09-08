🧪 Science with Sarah: ☁️ Cloud-in-a-jar!

Learn how to make a cloud-in-a-jar at home with Meteorologist Sarah Spivey and her awesome assistant, David Sears!

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s first at school science experiment here!

Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Learn how to make a cloud-in-a-jar at home with Meteorologist Sarah Spivey and her awesome assistant, David Sears!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

A mason jar with the lid

Hot water

Hairspray

Ice

DO THE EXPERIMENT

Pour hot water into the mason jar. Use adult supervision and avoid touching the bottom of the jar once the hot water is in the jar Quickly spritz some hairspray into the jar Quickly cover the jar with the lid Place a few ice cubes on top of the lid Watch as a cloud forms inside of the jar After a little while, lift up the lid and watch the “cloud” escape from the jar

HOW IT WORKS

This is a perfect example of how clouds form in our atmosphere. The hot water produces steam or water vapor in the jar. Then the cold ice causes the water vapor to condensate onto the microscopic hairspray particles.

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

