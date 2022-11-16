TAKE THE QUIZ: How well do you know San Antonio’s weather history? 🤔

“Two tornadoes hit the San Antonio area. The first moved east-northeastward from the San Geronimo area to Leon Springs. Two homes were destroyed and 17 others were badly damaged in an area about 6 miles north of Helotes. Homes were unroofed near Leon Springs, as the funnel dissipated. Two people were killed and damage was estimated at $100,000. Another tornado moved eastward from northwest of the San Antonio International Airport to north of Wetmore. One woman was killed as her home was completely swept away, 3 miles northeast of the airport. Five other members of her family were injured as the house was seen to “explode and scatter”. A car was carried 200 feet. Damage in this area was estimated at $75,000.” Adjusted for inflation, $75,000 is more than $840,000 today.