🧪 Science with Sarah: Moon Dough 🌕

A space-y hands-on science experiment!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you're looking for fun way to explore space with your elementary aged kids, this experiment is for you!

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for fun way to explore space with your elementary aged kids, this experiment is for you!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

Science with Sarah: Invite KSAT to your school for live science experiments. (KSAT)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

  • A round pan
  • 4 cups of flour
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • Small/medium rocks & pebbles

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • STEP 1: Combine the flour and oil in the round pan and mix
  • STEP 2: Place the rocks onto the flour mixture and note the craters that are made on the flour
  • STEP 3: Next, drop a few rocks onto the flour mixture from just a couple of inches above the pan. How did the crater depth change?
  • STEP 4: Finally, drop a few rocks from one or two feet above the pan. What do you notice?

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, email sciencewithsarah@ksat.com.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

