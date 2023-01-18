🧪 Science with Sarah: Moon Dough 🌕

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for fun way to explore space with your elementary aged kids, this experiment is for you!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

A round pan

4 cups of flour

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Small/medium rocks & pebbles

DO THE EXPERIMENT

STEP 1 : Combine the flour and oil in the round pan and mix

STEP 2: Place the rocks onto the flour mixture and note the craters that are made on the flour

STEP 3: Next, drop a few rocks onto the flour mixture from just a couple of inches above the pan. How did the crater depth change?

STEP 4: Finally, drop a few rocks from one or two feet above the pan. What do you notice?

