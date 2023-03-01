🧪 Science with Sarah: Exploding ‘Stomachs’ 🤯

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for fun way to explore chemistry, this experiment is for you!

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Here are the materials you need for your exploding "stomach" (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

Vinegar

A tissue

Baking soda

A ziplock bag

Warm water

Measuring cup

DO THE EXPERIMENT

NOTE: It’s best to work outdoors if you can. This can be a bit messy! Use a buddy if you can

STEP 1: Add 3 teaspoons of baking soda onto the center of a tissue and fold it to make a little bundle. Place this aside.

This is what your baking soda bundle should look like! (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

STEP 2: Add 1/4 cup of warm water to the ziplock baggie

STEP 3: Add 1/2 cup of vinegar to the baggie

STEP 5: Seal up the baggie most of the way, but leave some space so that you can put the bundle of baking soda into the bag.

STEP 6: This next part requires you to act quickly -- place the bundle of baking soda into the bag and zip it up the rest of the way. Then quickly place it on the ground. Watch as the baggie expands and pops!

The "stomach" will expand and pop! (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

HOW IT WORKS

Vinegar is and acid and baking soda is a base. When these two combine, they produce a chemical reaction -- producing carbon dioxide gas. The gas causes the bag to expand and POP! it busts open.

Our stomachs contain stomach acid, which helps digest our food. Our digestive system is in a delicate balance, and if that balance is disturbed it can lead to uncomfortable side effects. So, be careful what you eat!

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

