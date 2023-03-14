69º

You’ll need the jackets, not the flip flops to end spring break in San Antonio

An unusually cold air mass arrives to put a damper on outdoor plans

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A strong cold front will move through San Antonio Thursday night, bringing much colder air to end Spring Break. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As San Antonio sees its yearly influx of visitors, some might get caught a little off-guard this week. A strong cold front will not only give us a round of severe storms, but will bring cold air into South Texas. We’ll see some of the coldest weather since mid-February!

So whether you’re visiting from out of state or are in San Antonio just planning out your week -- you’ll want to pay close attention to the forecast over the next few days. Here are some of the highlights:

Impactful weather timeline (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

THURSDAY: TRANSITION DAY

  • You’ll notice gusty south winds along with added humidity and above-average temperatures on Thursday (by far the warmest day in the extended forecast).
  • Isolated to scattered showers will be around early in the day before a bit of afternoon clearing boosts temps to near 80°.
  • A stray storm is possible in the afternoon, but the real show arrives late Thursday night, pre-dawn Friday.
  • The cold front is scheduled to arrive just after midnight, bringing a line of storms to San Antonio. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail the main threats.
Severe weather is possible late Thursday night into pre-dawn Friday. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FRIDAY: A SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM

  • A few lingering showers will be around Friday morning, but it’s the temperature drop that may really surprise people (unless your reading this! 😉)
  • High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s, while very gusty winds will keep wind chill values in the 30s most of the day.
  • Skies will also stay fairly cloudy, adding to what will feel like a winter day.
Wind chill values will dip into the 30s by Thursday morning, with very gusty winds. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEEKEND: COLD & POTENTIALLY DAMP

  • While we could see some peeks of sun on Saturday, it’ll stay chilly. Temperatures will try to warm into the low-50s. Late in the day a shower or two could sneak in from the west.
  • Sunday brings better odds of rain, and a result, colder temperatures. Mid-40s are currently in the forecast, with a decent chance of scattered showers.

MONDAY: BACK TO WORK AND SCHOOL WITH JACKETS AND UMBRELLAS

  • Monday continues the damp and cold theme, with a continued chance of showers, while temperatures potentially remain in the 40s. Skies are forecast to remain cloudy.

WHAT ABOUT THE ‘S’ WORD AND DO YOU NEED TO WORRY ABOUT YOUR PLANTS?

  • Monday morning, we will need to watch the Hill Country, with a window existing for some light snow mixing with the rain... or as we like to call it around here: “chunky rain.” Temperatures are forecast to remain ABOVE freezing, even in the Hill Country, meaning any snowfall would immediately melt. Travel impacts are NOT expected.
  • In addition, temperatures in San Antonio would NOT be cold enough to damage any of our spring blooms.
The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

