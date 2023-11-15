🧪 Science with Sarah: Dancin’ spaghetti 🍝

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Indian Creek Elementary here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Today’s experiment explores the chemical reaction between baking soda and vinegar. We’re gonna make spaghetti dance!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

A clear pitcher

1 cup water

10 broken pieces of spaghetti

baking soda

A spoon

3 cups vinegar

DO THE EXPERIMENT

STEP 1: Put the water in the pitcher

STEP 2: Breaking the spaghetti into tiny pieces, place them in the pitcher

STEP 3: Mix enough baking soda into the water to make it very cloudy

STEP 4: One cup at a time, put the vinegar into the pitcher...this can get messy! Do it outside if you need to

STEP 5: Observe the gas pick up the spaghetti, making it ‘dance’!

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

