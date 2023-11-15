70º
🧪 Science with Sarah: Dancin’ spaghetti 🍝

A great study in chemical reactions AND density

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Indian Creek Elementary here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Today’s experiment explores the chemical reaction between baking soda and vinegar. We’re gonna make spaghetti dance!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

Science with Sarah in partnership with the San Antonio Zoo (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

  • A clear pitcher
  • 1 cup water
  • 10 broken pieces of spaghetti
  • baking soda
  • A spoon
  • 3 cups vinegar

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • STEP 1: Put the water in the pitcher
  • STEP 2: Breaking the spaghetti into tiny pieces, place them in the pitcher
  • STEP 3: Mix enough baking soda into the water to make it very cloudy
  • STEP 4: One cup at a time, put the vinegar into the pitcher...this can get messy! Do it outside if you need to
  • STEP 5: Observe the gas pick up the spaghetti, making it ‘dance’!

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

