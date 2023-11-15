🧪 Science with Sarah: Dancin’ spaghetti 🍝

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Indian Creek Elementary here!
Hello parents, teachers and students! Today’s experiment explores the chemical reaction between baking soda and vinegar. We’re gonna make spaghetti dance!
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- A clear pitcher
- 1 cup water
- 10 broken pieces of spaghetti
- baking soda
- A spoon
- 3 cups vinegar
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- STEP 1: Put the water in the pitcher
- STEP 2: Breaking the spaghetti into tiny pieces, place them in the pitcher
- STEP 3: Mix enough baking soda into the water to make it very cloudy
- STEP 4: One cup at a time, put the vinegar into the pitcher...this can get messy! Do it outside if you need to
- STEP 5: Observe the gas pick up the spaghetti, making it ‘dance’!
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.