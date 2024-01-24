We’ve seen the wettest stretch of weather in recent memory. Here’s when it comes to an end.

SAN ANTONIO – The whole feast or famine theory for South Texas weather seems to be proving true yet again.

After a brutally dry stretch, an active pattern has brought rounds of heavy rainfall. It’s chipped away at the drought and brought the aquifer up several feet. Unfortunately, it has come with some flooding issues, too.

For those ready to see sunshine again, here’s a timeline on when we think the rain will end:

TODAY (1/24) 🌧

60% CHANCE OF RAIN: Expect scattered rain today, with a brief reprieve possible this afternoon. Thunder and lightning are possible.

TONIGHT (1/24-1/25) 🌧

70% CHANCE OF RAIN: Another round of heavier rain is forecast to arrive overnight, clearing the area by pre-dawn Thursday. We’ll be watching closely for any flooding issues.

THURSDAY (1/25) 🌥

10% CHANCE OF RAIN: Clouds will be slow to break up, keeping it fairly cool, but it’ll be dry and any flood waters will have a chance to subside.

FRIDAY (1/26) 🌥

20% CHANCE OF RAIN: Partly cloudy skies likely won’t yield any rain until the evening hours. A small window for a shower or a storm will exist as a front moves through. However, due to quick movement, flooding is not anticipated.

WEEKEND (1/27-1/28) ☀

0% CHANCE OF RAIN: Low humidity and breezy, with slightly cooler weather.

A breezy, but nice weekend is ahead.