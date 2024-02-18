Winds calm Saturday night; light freeze expected Sunday morning

A light freeze is expected for many by sunrise Sunday.

After a noticeably colder and windy start to the weekend following Friday’s cold front, calming winds and clearing skies will lead to a light freeze for many Sunday morning. Here’s the latest:

Key Points

Winds calm Saturday night as skies clear

A light freeze is expected in spots Sunday morning - bring pets & potted plants in before bed Saturday night!

Nice, cool, and sunny end to the weekend by Sunday afternoon

Warming trend quickly takes over next week

Saturday Night (Feb. 17)

The first half of the weekend featured cooler temperatures and a healthy north wind, with a peak wind gust near 40 mph in San Antonio.

Winds calm down Saturday night as skies clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the low 30s in San Antonio by sunrise Sunday (and potentially a few upper 20s in the Hill Country).

Be sure to bring in any potted plants and give the pets a warm place to sleep before heading to bed! Pipes should be just fine with this go-around.

Sunday (Feb. 18)

After the light freeze to start, plenty of sunshine will make for a nice, but cool end to the weekend with highs in the upper 50s.

A morning light freeze leads in a sunny & cool Sunday afternoon.

Looking Ahead to Next Week

A quiet & warmer weather pattern quickly takes over into next week.

High temperatures climb into the upper 70s by Tuesday followed by 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

While the humidity will start to return by midweek, no rain chances are currently in the forecast. We’ll keep you posted!

A warming trend quickly takes over into next week.