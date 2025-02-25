Foggy commute for some, toasty afternoon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

PATCHY FOG: Like yesterday, the thickest fog will stay east of SA

WARM PM: Temperatures will push 80° this afternoon

RAIN CHANCES: Odds remain low, but a chance by Sunday

FORECAST

Tuesday is looking a lot like Monday. While fog shouldn’t be a huge issue in San Antonio, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for those east and southeast of town until 10am. Visibility could dip below a quarter of a mile in spots.

HEAT THIS AFTERNOON

Temperatures will soar later today, as sunshine will get us to near 80.

High temperatures today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ANOTHER ROUND OF FOG, COLD FRONT AHEAD

Wednesday will give us more fog and some morning low clouds. The sun may take a little longer to pop out tomorrow. Still, it’ll be a warm day, with highs in the upper-70s. A weak cold front will slide through by Thursday morning. This will cool us down only slightly. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper-60s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Thursday morning.

SPRING-LIKE PATTERN THIS WEEKEND

A storm system traveling across the plains will help to send another front in our direction by Sunday into Monday. This front could be enough to create some spring-like storms for parts of Texas. As for us, our rain or storm chances are low (20%). The front is not expected to have a big impact on temperatures.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

