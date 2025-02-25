Skip to main content
Fog icon
52º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Foggy commute for some, toasty afternoon

Patchy fog will set up east of San Antonio this morning

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Dense Fog Advisory until 10am (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • PATCHY FOG: Like yesterday, the thickest fog will stay east of SA
  • WARM PM: Temperatures will push 80° this afternoon
  • RAIN CHANCES: Odds remain low, but a chance by Sunday

FORECAST

Tuesday is looking a lot like Monday. While fog shouldn’t be a huge issue in San Antonio, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for those east and southeast of town until 10am. Visibility could dip below a quarter of a mile in spots.

HEAT THIS AFTERNOON

Temperatures will soar later today, as sunshine will get us to near 80.

High temperatures today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ANOTHER ROUND OF FOG, COLD FRONT AHEAD

Wednesday will give us more fog and some morning low clouds. The sun may take a little longer to pop out tomorrow. Still, it’ll be a warm day, with highs in the upper-70s. A weak cold front will slide through by Thursday morning. This will cool us down only slightly. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper-60s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Thursday morning.

SPRING-LIKE PATTERN THIS WEEKEND

A storm system traveling across the plains will help to send another front in our direction by Sunday into Monday. This front could be enough to create some spring-like storms for parts of Texas. As for us, our rain or storm chances are low (20%). The front is not expected to have a big impact on temperatures.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS