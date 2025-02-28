Warm weekend, spring-like system next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL START/WARM PM: We’ll start today in the 40s, end up in the mid-70s

WARM WEEKEND: 70s and 80s, with sunshine both days

SPRING-LIKE SYSTEM TUESDAY: A small window for rain early on Tuesday

FORECAST

Good morning and happy Friday!

GRAB A JACKET THIS MORNING

Temperatures have dipped into the 40s, but there will be a rapid warm-up today. We’ll reach the mid-70s this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WARM WEEKEND

Saturday will be toasty. After a brief brush with some morning fog, skies will turn mostly sunny. Temperatures soar into the 80s. Sunday likely brings a bit more in the way of morning clouds, and they may stick around for longer. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper-70s.

SMALL CHANCE OF RAIN

Enough humidity will return to the area by Monday morning that patchy drizzle will be possible. After a damp start, Monday afternoon’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and warm, humid conditions.

Early on Tuesday, patchy drizzle returns and showers develop ahead of a storm system. Our window for rain is small, with dry air arriving by the afternoon. That’ll clear skies and cause temperatures to skyrocket into the 80s (some could near 90).

Futurecast for Tuesday morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

COOLER MID-WEEK

A cold front early on Wednesday will bring temperatures down to near average levels.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

