What to know ahead of severe weather season in Texas

As we approach the start of severe weather season, now is the perfect time to start preparing.

From March 3 to March 7, the Texas Weather Service offices will be highlighting key topics to help you stay safe during this critical time.

Each day, the Texas Weather Service will focus on a specific aspect of severe weather preparedness, raising awareness about potential hazards and providing essential protection tips.

Here’s a breakdown of the week’s topics:

Monday, March 3: Preparedness

Tuesday, March 4: Tornado safety

Wednesday, March 5: Flooding awareness

Thursday, March 6: Lightning, wind and hail safety

Friday, March 7: Reporting severe weather

The basics

While this week will focus on the finer details, it’s always a good idea to revisit the fundamentals:

Know your safe places: Identify areas in your home, school or workplace where you can seek shelter during severe storms. For tornadoes, the safest areas are small, interior, windowless rooms on the lowest floor.

Understand watches and warnings: Learn the difference between weather watches (when conditions are right for a storm to form) and warnings (when a storm is occurring or imminent). Knowing the difference can save valuable time during a crisis.

Difference between a Watch and Warning. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

How to prepare for severe weather

Stay informed: Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including NOAA Weather Radio, KSAT Weather and News app and social media.

Have a shelter plan: Know exactly where to take shelter in case of a tornado or other severe weather event. Familiarize yourself with safe locations in your home, workplace or school.

Stock up on essentials: Have non-perishable food, bottled water, flashlights, extra batteries and a first aid kit ready. It’s always better to be overprepared than caught off guard.

Practice drills: Conduct regular tornado and severe weather drills with your household to ensure everyone knows what to do when severe weather strikes.

Prepare your property: Secure outdoor furniture, trim tree limbs that could cause damage and check your roof and gutters to reduce storm-related damage.

Looking ahead: Stay prepared year-round

While Texas’s peak severe weather season is typically from March to June, storms can occur at any time. Take this week to reinforce good safety habits so you’ll be ready to respond when severe weather strikes.

Remember, being prepared could make all the difference when seconds count. Stay safe and stay ready!