Windy & cold this morning, winds subside this afternoon

WIND CHILLS: Wind chills in the 30s this morning

WINDS SUBSIDE: Gusty winds subside by the afternoon

WARMER WEATHER AHEAD: Spring Break brings a significant warm-up

This one hour adjustment is no joke! Know that our sunrise will now be at 7:50am, while sunset occurs at 7:39pm. Also no joke... that wind! It was very gusty starting yesterday afternoon and continuing into this morning. Take a look at the peak wind gusts over the last 24 hours:

Peak wind gusts over the last 24 hours (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WIND CHILL VALUES IN THE 30S THIS MORNING

Many places around San Antonio are still seeing gusty winds. Pair that with temperatures in the 40s and that puts wind chill values in the 30s. Jackets are a necessity if you’re headed out early this morning.

WINDS SUBSIDE TODAY, BUT STILL COOL

Winds will finally relax later today, with much lighter winds by this evening. Still, highs today will be much cooler than yesterday (we nearly hit 90°!). Expect temperatures to reach the mid-60s today.

Winds subside by the afternoon (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WARMER WEATHER AHEAD, GUSTY WINDS RETURN

Monday will begin cold. In fact some places could dip into the 30s by early Monday. From there, however, we begin a rapid warming trend. 70s show up Monday afternoon, with 80s likely by Tuesday. Also of note, gusty winds return Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. This will result in more concerns about wildfires, as rain stays out of the forecast.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

