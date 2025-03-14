Skip to main content
VIDEOS: Winds gust above 80 mph across parts of Texas

Blowing dust is severely reducing visibility

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever The Weather, Weather, West Texas, Texas, Lubbock, Texas Panhandle

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • GUSTS 80+ MPH: Texas Panhandle is reporting damage, poor visibility
  • EXTREME FIRE DANGER: Fire threat continues for much of the state
  • GUSTS TO 30 MPH IN SA: Winds picking up in San Antonio

Powerful winds have affected the Texas Panhandle.

Damage is being reported, along with very poor visibility due to blowing dust.

The fire danger remains extreme for a large portion of the state.

Watch below: NWS video shows strong winds whipping up dust in Lubbock

STRONGEST GUSTS SO FAR:

Peak wind gusts in Texas (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

EXTREME FIRE DANGER

While we haven’t received word of any fires yet, there is a real concern about quick-spreading wildfires across a large portion of the state. That includes here locally across South Texas, especially across the Hill Country.

Fire Danger today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DUSTY SKY

West Texas dust has been kicked up and has reduced visibility significantly across the Panhandle. That dust will sweep east and could affect air quality across East Texas and even here in San Antonio.

Forecast dust for 4pm today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

