VIDEOS: Winds gust above 80 mph across parts of Texas

GUSTS 80+ MPH: Texas Panhandle is reporting damage, poor visibility

EXTREME FIRE DANGER: Fire threat continues for much of the state

GUSTS TO 30 MPH IN SA: Winds picking up in San Antonio

Powerful winds have affected the Texas Panhandle.

Damage is being reported, along with very poor visibility due to blowing dust.

The fire danger remains extreme for a large portion of the state.

Watch below: NWS video shows strong winds whipping up dust in Lubbock

STRONGEST GUSTS SO FAR:

Peak wind gusts in Texas (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

This video was taken outside of our office when a wind gust of 83mph occurred. Dangerous winds and blowing dust are causing LOTS of issues out there, including accidents, downed power lines and low visibility. Take extreme caution out there! pic.twitter.com/VakfBKijw4 — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 14, 2025

EXTREME FIRE DANGER

While we haven’t received word of any fires yet, there is a real concern about quick-spreading wildfires across a large portion of the state. That includes here locally across South Texas, especially across the Hill Country.

Fire Danger today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DUSTY SKY

West Texas dust has been kicked up and has reduced visibility significantly across the Panhandle. That dust will sweep east and could affect air quality across East Texas and even here in San Antonio.

Forecast dust for 4pm today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Satellite is showing the second round of dust for today. We are seeing gusts up to 70-80 mph across the region. #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/pmBiAvCToz — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 14, 2025

