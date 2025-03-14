VIDEOS: Winds gust above 80 mph across parts of Texas

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- GUSTS 80+ MPH: Texas Panhandle is reporting damage, poor visibility
- EXTREME FIRE DANGER: Fire threat continues for much of the state
- GUSTS TO 30 MPH IN SA: Winds picking up in San Antonio
Powerful winds have affected the Texas Panhandle.
Damage is being reported, along with very poor visibility due to blowing dust.
The fire danger remains extreme for a large portion of the state.
Watch below: NWS video shows strong winds whipping up dust in Lubbock
STRONGEST GUSTS SO FAR:
This video was taken outside of our office when a wind gust of 83mph occurred. Dangerous winds and blowing dust are causing LOTS of issues out there, including accidents, downed power lines and low visibility. Take extreme caution out there! pic.twitter.com/VakfBKijw4— NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 14, 2025
EXTREME FIRE DANGER
While we haven’t received word of any fires yet, there is a real concern about quick-spreading wildfires across a large portion of the state. That includes here locally across South Texas, especially across the Hill Country.
DUSTY SKY
West Texas dust has been kicked up and has reduced visibility significantly across the Panhandle. That dust will sweep east and could affect air quality across East Texas and even here in San Antonio.
Satellite is showing the second round of dust for today. We are seeing gusts up to 70-80 mph across the region. #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/pmBiAvCToz— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 14, 2025
