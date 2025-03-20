Hello Spring! Expect a chilly morning, with better air quality today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- DUST/SMOKE PUSHING AWAY: Expect better air quality today
- CHILLY TEMPS THIS AM: Grab a jacket for the first half of the day
- SMALL RAIN CHANCE: Sunday afternoon/evening
FORECAST
Let’s be honest -- it wasn’t fun to be outside yesterday. Dust and smoke made for poor air quality. Skies will be much bluer today, as the atmosphere clears out. Less wind also helps our situation.
SPRING BEGINS!
The vernal equinox occurred at 4:01am. While the earth sits on a tilt, during the equinox, it’s neither tilted toward nor away from the sun. This produces equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes. Bottom line... happy first day of Spring!
DUST/SMOKE MOVE AWAY
Air quality will improve today. Any dust or smoke that created hazy conditions yesterday will disperse and move away. Expect bluer skies and less wind this afternoon.
CHILLY MORNING
We’ve dipped into the 40s in most locations, with 30s showing up in the Hill Country. We’ll see a decent warm-up into the 70s this afternoon.
WEEKEND FORECAST, SMALL RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY
Great weather shows up on Friday, but do know that a return of humidity will give us patchy fog, drizzle, and cloud cover on Saturday morning. A weak front will give us an isolated shower or storm Sunday afternoon or evening. The odds are low, but we will need to watch for a strong storm or two.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.