Hello Spring! Expect a chilly morning, with better air quality today

Air quality will be much better today and into the weekend.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

DUST/SMOKE PUSHING AWAY: Expect better air quality today

CHILLY TEMPS THIS AM: Grab a jacket for the first half of the day

SMALL RAIN CHANCE: Sunday afternoon/evening

FORECAST

Let’s be honest -- it wasn’t fun to be outside yesterday. Dust and smoke made for poor air quality. Skies will be much bluer today, as the atmosphere clears out. Less wind also helps our situation.

SPRING BEGINS!

The vernal equinox occurred at 4:01am. While the earth sits on a tilt, during the equinox, it’s neither tilted toward nor away from the sun. This produces equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes. Bottom line... happy first day of Spring!

Spring began at 4:01am this morning. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DUST/SMOKE MOVE AWAY

Air quality will improve today. Any dust or smoke that created hazy conditions yesterday will disperse and move away. Expect bluer skies and less wind this afternoon.

Air quality will be much better today and into the weekend. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CHILLY MORNING

We’ve dipped into the 40s in most locations, with 30s showing up in the Hill Country. We’ll see a decent warm-up into the 70s this afternoon.

Thursday will start out on the chilly side. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEEKEND FORECAST, SMALL RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY

Great weather shows up on Friday, but do know that a return of humidity will give us patchy fog, drizzle, and cloud cover on Saturday morning. A weak front will give us an isolated shower or storm Sunday afternoon or evening. The odds are low, but we will need to watch for a strong storm or two.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS