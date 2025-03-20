Skip to main content
Hello Spring! Expect a chilly morning, with better air quality today

Less wind, bluer skies for the first day of Spring

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Air quality will be much better today and into the weekend. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • DUST/SMOKE PUSHING AWAY: Expect better air quality today
  • CHILLY TEMPS THIS AM: Grab a jacket for the first half of the day
  • SMALL RAIN CHANCE: Sunday afternoon/evening

FORECAST

Let’s be honest -- it wasn’t fun to be outside yesterday. Dust and smoke made for poor air quality. Skies will be much bluer today, as the atmosphere clears out. Less wind also helps our situation.

SPRING BEGINS!

The vernal equinox occurred at 4:01am. While the earth sits on a tilt, during the equinox, it’s neither tilted toward nor away from the sun. This produces equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes. Bottom line... happy first day of Spring!

DUST/SMOKE MOVE AWAY

Air quality will improve today. Any dust or smoke that created hazy conditions yesterday will disperse and move away. Expect bluer skies and less wind this afternoon.

CHILLY MORNING

We’ve dipped into the 40s in most locations, with 30s showing up in the Hill Country. We’ll see a decent warm-up into the 70s this afternoon.

WEEKEND FORECAST, SMALL RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY

Great weather shows up on Friday, but do know that a return of humidity will give us patchy fog, drizzle, and cloud cover on Saturday morning. A weak front will give us an isolated shower or storm Sunday afternoon or evening. The odds are low, but we will need to watch for a strong storm or two.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

