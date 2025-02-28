Understanding the difference between astronomical and meteorological spring

You may have noticed people discussing “spring” before the spring equinox has occurred. That’s because astronomical and meteorological springs follow different cycles.

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up

Meteorological spring

Meteorological spring is a fixed schedule from March 1 to May 31.

Meteorologists use this system as it is simpler for record-keeping and weather analysis. With meteorological spring continuously spanning these three months, comparing trends from year to year is easier.

This structure also helps climatologists track long-term weather patterns, such as average temperatures or rainfall, because they can rely on a predictable, uniform time frame.

Meteorological spring starts March 1st. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Astronomical spring

Unlike meteorological spring, the spring equinox date can vary slightly each year because the Earth’s orbit isn’t perfect. While this marks a key point in Earth’s tilt, the actual weather on the ground may not match the “official” start of spring.

The Earth orbits the sun in approximately 365.25 days. That extra quarter of a day accumulates to an additional day every four years, known as a leap year. This slight shift causes the solstices and equinoxes to occur on different dates each year.

The spring equinox is considered the official start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. It occurs on March 20 at 4:01 a.m., marking the equal length of day and night.

What is the spring Equinox (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Why this matters

The main difference is that meteorological spring provides a consistent way to analyze and compare weather patterns each year. In contrast, the spring equinox highlights the Earth’s movement and tilt in relation to the sun.

For meteorologists, meteorological spring is crucial when forecasting temperatures, storm trends, or other long-term weather patterns. On the other hand, the spring equinox is a milestone for astronomers and anyone interested in the Earth’s changing relationship with the sun.

Which is more important

The spring equinox and meteorological spring are both important, but they highlight different aspects of the arrival of spring.

Whether you’re celebrating the seasonal milestone or analyzing weather trends, each event offers a unique perspective on the changing seasons, bringing us closer to the warmth and sunshine of spring.