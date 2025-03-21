A pattern change brings hope for rain next week 🤞

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- FOGGY MORNINGS: Both Saturday and Sunday
- STRAY STORM SUNDAY: Mainly Sunday evening, could be strong
- HOPE NEXT WEEK: Best rain chances show up late next week
FORECAST
The sentiment amongst the KSAT weather team and I’m guessing with those of you currently reading this is... IT’S ABOUT TIME! Yes, we have some decent rain chances in the forecast next week. Before we address that, here’s what you need to know in the short term:
COOL MORNING, THEN A RETURN OF GUSTY WINDS
We’ll see a chilly start to your Friday, with temperatures in the 40s. Temps will rise quickly, reaching to near 80 during the afternoon. Know that winds will pick up by mid-morning out of the south, gusting to 25 mph during the day. Yes, this will up our fire danger today, but it’ll also start to bring humidity levels higher.
FOGGY MORNINGS OVER THE WEEKEND
As humidity levels rise, so too do the odds of fog. Saturday morning could bring some patchy fog to the San Antonio metro, along with a brief, overcast sky. By 10am or so, you’ll see any fog disappear and the sun return. Expect a repeat on Sunday, with the addition of some mist and drizzle.
STRAY STORM SUNDAY EVENING
For the first time in a while, a window for rain returns to the forecast. But, before you get your hopes too high, know that the odds of seeing wet weather on Sunday are low (20%). A weak front could stir up an isolated storm or two, with the best odds being along and east of I-35. Should a storm form, it could become strong to severe.
HOPE NEXT WEEK
Ok, now to the good stuff. The overall pattern will shift next week, with a storm system forecast to take a much more southerly track. That means our rain chances are going up. Like Sunday, a small shot at a storm is possible Monday. The better odds for rain, however, arrive Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible both Thursday and Friday. Will it be a drought buster? No. But, it’s a start! Stay tuned.
