A pattern change brings hope for rain next week 🤞





FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FOGGY MORNINGS: Both Saturday and Sunday

STRAY STORM SUNDAY: Mainly Sunday evening, could be strong

HOPE NEXT WEEK: Best rain chances show up late next week

FORECAST

The sentiment amongst the KSAT weather team and I’m guessing with those of you currently reading this is... IT’S ABOUT TIME! Yes, we have some decent rain chances in the forecast next week. Before we address that, here’s what you need to know in the short term:

COOL MORNING, THEN A RETURN OF GUSTY WINDS

We’ll see a chilly start to your Friday, with temperatures in the 40s. Temps will rise quickly, reaching to near 80 during the afternoon. Know that winds will pick up by mid-morning out of the south, gusting to 25 mph during the day. Yes, this will up our fire danger today, but it’ll also start to bring humidity levels higher.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FOGGY MORNINGS OVER THE WEEKEND

As humidity levels rise, so too do the odds of fog. Saturday morning could bring some patchy fog to the San Antonio metro, along with a brief, overcast sky. By 10am or so, you’ll see any fog disappear and the sun return. Expect a repeat on Sunday, with the addition of some mist and drizzle.

Patchy fog will be possible both Saturday and Sunday morning. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STRAY STORM SUNDAY EVENING

For the first time in a while, a window for rain returns to the forecast. But, before you get your hopes too high, know that the odds of seeing wet weather on Sunday are low (20%). A weak front could stir up an isolated storm or two, with the best odds being along and east of I-35. Should a storm form, it could become strong to severe.

An isolated storm possible Sunday evening. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HOPE NEXT WEEK

Ok, now to the good stuff. The overall pattern will shift next week, with a storm system forecast to take a much more southerly track. That means our rain chances are going up. Like Sunday, a small shot at a storm is possible Monday. The better odds for rain, however, arrive Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible both Thursday and Friday. Will it be a drought buster? No. But, it’s a start! Stay tuned.

Rain chances increase late next week. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS