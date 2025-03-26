Storm chances arrive to San Antonio by late afternoon, more rounds of rain into Thursday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- STORMS BY 4PM: First round of storms arrive late afternoon to SA
- SEVERE POSSIBLE: Heavy rainfall, plus gusty winds and hail are possible
- ROUNDS OF RAIN THURSDAY: Good rain chances continue throughout Thursday
- RAIN ENDS FRIDAY AM: Any rain will come to an end by 12pm Friday
FORECAST
Our first big rain event in a long while is set to impact San Antonio by late this afternoon. Good rain chances will last through Friday morning. Here’s what you can expect:
FIRST ROUND THIS AFTERNOON
The first round of storms will gather along the Texas/Mexico border during the early afternoon hours. These will quickly push east and northeast, affecting San Antonio and surrounding areas after 4pm. These storms could be strong at times, with gusty winds and hail possible. The bigger issue, however, will likely be heavy rainfall. Clogged drains could lead to street flooding in spots and low water crossings will need to be watched, especially as we get into tonight.
WILL IT BE RAINING THE ENTIRE TIME?
No. This event will likely feature ‘waves’ of rainfall. After the cluster of rain passes this evening and tonight, we could see a break in the action. That’ll also be the case on Thursday. Exactly when and where the heaviest rainfall will occur during this time is tricky, but generally speaking, the heaviest of the rainfall will be along and south of I-10. The rainfall will come to an end by midday Friday.
WHAT TO PLAN FOR
- A wet Wednesday evening commute, interruptions in afterschool practices
- Isolated severe weather (gusty winds, hail)
- Localized flooding where heavier storms set up
- Low water crossing should be avoided, especially overnight
- A wet Thursday morning commute
- Rounds of rain Thursday, street flooding possible
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.