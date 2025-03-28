Rain comes to an end today. Here’s what to expect this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- RAIN ENDS: Rain moves east by the afternoon
- CLEARING SKY: Some peeks of sun later today
- FOGGY SATURDAY MORNING: Patchy, dense fog possible Saturday morning
FORECAST
It’s been a cloudy, damp last 48 hours. The rain has been beneficial and we’re noticing things green up across San Antonio. The rain ends today and we’ll see a fairly significant warm-up for the weekend.
SUN REAPPEARS
After a few more light showers for the morning commute, we’ll see rain shift east by midday. While a stray pop-up can’t be completely ruled out during the afternoon hours, the radar will be far quieter. In fact, skies will attempt to clear west to east, giving us some peeks of sun during the evening. Dry conditions are in the forecast for any Friday evening plans you may have.
FOGGY SATURDAY & SUNDAY MORNINGS
With all that moisture in that ground, it’ll set the stage for patchy, dense fog during the next few mornings. Fog will develop pre-sunrise and continue through mid-morning. Additionally, low clouds will stick around for a while. It’ll likely take until the afternoon for the sun to pop out. That’ll be enough to get us back into the mid-80s both days.
STRAY STORM SATURDAY
While the odds are very low, we need to mention the fact that a stray storm cannot be ruled out for those in the Hill Country and across the Edwards Plateau Saturday afternoon. Should a storm develop, it would quickly become strong to severe. We do not anticipate storm chances for San Antonio.
OAK SEASON LIKELY RAMPS UP
If you’ve seen any oak trees lately, you can see many of them have dropped their leaves and are prime to start producing some serious pollen. That means you may sneeze a bit more -- and we’ll see a nice yellowish-greenish film on our patio furniture and cars. Oak season ends in May.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.