Let’s talk about severe weather potential... and a BIG cool down

CLOUDS EARLY TODAY: Then, some sun this afternoon

STORM CHANCES FRIDAY-SATURDAY AM: Some could be strong

MUCH COOLER BY SUNDAY: You’ll have to dig out a jacket

Yesterday turned out to be a busy day. A weak front that stalled across the area was just enough to break through a stout cap on the atmosphere. The result was a rather large hail storm that did unfortunately result in damage. While odds are that the cap will hold today, a stray storm can’t be ruled out.

CLOUDS, THEN WARM & HUMID TODAY

A morning cloud deck has rolled in and should park itself over the area for the first half of the day. Sunshine during the afternoon will push temperatures into the mid to upper-80s. Humidity will steadily increase making for a sticky day. The odds of a storm developing are very low (10%), but should a storm form, severe weather would be likely.

INCREASING RAIN CHANCES

The pattern of morning clouds (and occasional fog and drizzle) leading to afternoon sun will continue through Friday. A stray storm can’t be ruled out on Wednesday. By Thursday, the odds of storms slowly creep higher, as more energy arrives to South Texas. Friday is the day we’ll highlight, however. This is when the chances jump into the ‘scattered’ range. Severe weather will be a possibility Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. It’s worth noting that the heaviest rainfall will fall north of our area, but some places could pick up some more much-needed rain.

ATTENDING NCAA MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FEST OR VALERO TEXAS OPEN ON FRIDAY?

Keep an eye on the forecast and check back with us. Weather could impact these events.

WEEKEND BRINGS BIG COOL-DOWN, DIG OUT YOUR COATS

Storms will sweep through Saturday morning, with cooler temperatures on Saturday. By Sunday morning, many of us will dip into the 40s! The Hill Country may see 30s. That’s with a stout north wind, meaning we’ll likely experience wind chills in the 30s.

