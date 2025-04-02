NEXT UP IN SAN ANTONIO: Friday night storms and a BIG temp drop

Big temp drops and storm chances the next few days

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Warm and humid, small 10-20% storm chance

STORM CHANCE HIGHEST FRIDAY-SATURDAY AM: Some could be strong/severe

MUCH COOLER BY SUNDAY: You’ll have to dig out a jacket

FORECAST

The next few days have just a 10%-20% chance of a rogue storm, but odds are higher by Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

WARM & HUMID WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

We’re starting Wednesday with clouds and patchy drizzle. Throughout the day, there’s a small chance (10-20%) for a stray storm. It’ll be downright hot southwest of San Antonio with highs near 100°. Similar weather Thursday.

It's going to be a warm Wednesday around San Antonio with downright hot weather west of SA. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STORM CHANCE HIGHEST FRIDAY NIGHT

Friday is the day we’ll highlight for storms, however. This is when the chances jump into the ‘scattered’ range. Severe weather will be a possibility Friday afternoon, evening, and through Saturday morning. We’ll be monitoring for damaging gusts and large hail.

It’s worth noting that the heaviest rainfall will fall north of our area, but some places could pick up some more much-needed rain.

Storm chances spike Friday night around San Antonio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ATTENDING NCAA MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FEST OR VALERO TEXAS OPEN ON FRIDAY?

Keep an eye on the forecast and check back with us. Weather could impact these events. We’re particularly concerned for those attending the free outdoor Doechii and Pitbull concert Friday night, when severe storms are possible.

Music fest (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEEKEND BRINGS BIG COOL-DOWN, DIG OUT YOUR JACKETS

Storms will sweep through Saturday morning, with cooler temperatures on Saturday. By Sunday morning, many of us will dip into the 40s! The Hill Country may even see 30s. It’ll be windy, too, with gusts from the north of up to 30-35 mph over the weekend.

The latest 7 day from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

