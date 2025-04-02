NEXT UP IN SAN ANTONIO: Friday night storms and a BIG temp drop

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Warm and humid, small 10-20% storm chance
- STORM CHANCE HIGHEST FRIDAY-SATURDAY AM: Some could be strong/severe
- MUCH COOLER BY SUNDAY: You’ll have to dig out a jacket
FORECAST
The next few days have just a 10%-20% chance of a rogue storm, but odds are higher by Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
WARM & HUMID WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
We’re starting Wednesday with clouds and patchy drizzle. Throughout the day, there’s a small chance (10-20%) for a stray storm. It’ll be downright hot southwest of San Antonio with highs near 100°. Similar weather Thursday.
STORM CHANCE HIGHEST FRIDAY NIGHT
Friday is the day we’ll highlight for storms, however. This is when the chances jump into the ‘scattered’ range. Severe weather will be a possibility Friday afternoon, evening, and through Saturday morning. We’ll be monitoring for damaging gusts and large hail.
It’s worth noting that the heaviest rainfall will fall north of our area, but some places could pick up some more much-needed rain.
ATTENDING NCAA MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FEST OR VALERO TEXAS OPEN ON FRIDAY?
Keep an eye on the forecast and check back with us. Weather could impact these events. We’re particularly concerned for those attending the free outdoor Doechii and Pitbull concert Friday night, when severe storms are possible.
WEEKEND BRINGS BIG COOL-DOWN, DIG OUT YOUR JACKETS
Storms will sweep through Saturday morning, with cooler temperatures on Saturday. By Sunday morning, many of us will dip into the 40s! The Hill Country may even see 30s. It’ll be windy, too, with gusts from the north of up to 30-35 mph over the weekend.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.