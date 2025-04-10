Temps are running above average, but when can San Antonio expect to hit 100°?

High temperatures over the next five days.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TOASTY THURSDAY: Most of us will be running 8-10° above average

STILL RAIN-FREE: Pattern stays quiet into next week

WHEN DO WE HIT 100°?: We average our first 100° day in June

FORECAST

I’ll keep this short and sweet, as we’ve hit yet another dry spell. The biggest takeaway for the next seven days will be the fact that despite some weak fronts moving through, we’ll running some 5-10° above average. Expect a breezy weekend, too.

TODAY’S FORECAST CALLS FOR A HIGH NEAR 90°

It’ll stay sunny all day long.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BREEZY WEEKEND

Southerly winds could gust up to 30 mph.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HEADED TO THE COAST?

Water temperatures are still a bit chilly, but all in all, this is good beach weather!

Coastal Forecast for the weekend (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AVERAGE FIRST 100° DAY IN SAN ANTONIO

If you look over the past 30 years, San Antonio’s average first triple digit day falls in late June. But, know that this is just an average. We’ve seen triple digits as early as February (1996) and in 2021, we didn’t see a 100° day until September. If I we’re a betting man, I’d expect it to happen sooner rather than later this year.

Average first 100° day in San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS