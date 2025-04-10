Temps are running above average, but when can San Antonio expect to hit 100°?

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- TOASTY THURSDAY: Most of us will be running 8-10° above average
- STILL RAIN-FREE: Pattern stays quiet into next week
- WHEN DO WE HIT 100°?: We average our first 100° day in June
FORECAST
I’ll keep this short and sweet, as we’ve hit yet another dry spell. The biggest takeaway for the next seven days will be the fact that despite some weak fronts moving through, we’ll running some 5-10° above average. Expect a breezy weekend, too.
TODAY’S FORECAST CALLS FOR A HIGH NEAR 90°
It’ll stay sunny all day long.
BREEZY WEEKEND
Southerly winds could gust up to 30 mph.
HEADED TO THE COAST?
Water temperatures are still a bit chilly, but all in all, this is good beach weather!
AVERAGE FIRST 100° DAY IN SAN ANTONIO
If you look over the past 30 years, San Antonio’s average first triple digit day falls in late June. But, know that this is just an average. We’ve seen triple digits as early as February (1996) and in 2021, we didn’t see a 100° day until September. If I we’re a betting man, I’d expect it to happen sooner rather than later this year.
