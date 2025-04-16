An update on the Easter weekend forecast

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BREEZY: Gusty winds will be around today through Friday

SATURDAY STORMS: A few storms possible, especially Saturday night

ACTIVE NEXT WEEK?: Rain chances trending higher next week

FORECAST

Bottom line: keep your Easter weekend plans, but do play close attention to the forecast. Here’s the latest.

WARM, NOT HOT TODAY

We’ll reach the mid-80s, as high, cirrus clouds stream overhead. It won’t be overly humid.

BREEZY REST OF THE WEEK

Winds will begin to pick up out of the south over the next few days, potentially gusting as high as 30-35 mph. This will start the process of bringing in more humidity to the area, ahead of our next storm system.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEKEND

Good Friday will be breezy, mostly cloudy, and warm. While we can’t completely rule out a storm late in the day, the odds are very low.

Most of Saturday will also be mostly cloudy and warm. However, as an area of low pressure, along with a front move towards South Texas, rain chances will arrive to the area. As of now, the best odds are Saturday evening and night. It’s during this window that we’re calling for a 40% chance of storms. Not everyone will get rainfall. But, should storms develop, some could be strong. For those camping this weekend, you’ll want to have some sort of shelter nearby, should a storm affect your area.

On Easter Sunday, a shower or storm is possible early in the day (before 10am), but rain chances will be winding down. In fact, skies will clear by the afternoon. It will be a bit cooler behind a front, with highs in the mid 80s.

ACTIVE NEXT WEEK

Next weeks forecast is looking more and more active. While it’s too early to talk specifics, storm chances will return as early as Tuesday of next week. We’ll keep you updated.

