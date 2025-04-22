Keep an umbrella nearby this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- FOG THIS MORNING: Patchy fog, lots of humidity to start
- ISOLATED RAIN: Isolated showers, stray storm this afternoon
- STORMS TONIGHT?: We’ll watch storms out west
FORECAST
After a sunny day yesterday, a surge of humidity means a lot more clouds today. We’ll also see a chance for spotty rainfall.
ISOLATED SHOWERS, A STORM TODAY
We’ll start with patchy fog and areas of mist and drizzle, as moisture makes a quick return to the area. Clouds will hold this morning, with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Isolated showers and a stray storm will be possible. While a strong storm can’t be ruled out, widespread severe weather is not expected.
WATCHING STORMS ALONG THE RIO GRANDE
By this evening and tonight, storms will attempt to move off the mountains of Mexico into areas along the Rio Grande. Should this occur, these storms will likely be strong or severe. They’ll weaken as they push east. There is a small chance that these hold together all the way to San Antonio overnight. We’ll monitor that possibility.
MORE OPPORTUNITIES WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
Rain is not a guarantee, as we’ll be in a hit-or-miss type patter. But, if you don’t see rain today, more isolated to scattered activity is possible through Thursday. Beyond Thursday, rain chances decrease, with a quiet weekend expected. That’s also the case for Monday for the Texas Cavalier’s River Parade.
