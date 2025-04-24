More hit-or-miss showers today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- POP-UP RAIN: Downpours are possible this morning through the afternoon
- NO RAIN THIS WEEKEND: Hot & humid for Fiesta activities
- MORE CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Showers & storms Tuesday, Wednesday
FORECAST
Yesterday morning’s rainfall put us above average for the month of April. So, can we keep this momentum going? We do have more rain chances ahead.
POP-UP SHOWERS TODAY
There’s an opportunity for pop-up downpours this morning and those chances will continue into the afternoon. It’ll be hit-or-miss activity (30%). Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and warm.
LOWER RAIN CHANCES TOMORROW
Isolated showers will still be around tomorrow, but odds of seeing rainfall will start to go down (20%). For those headed to Fiesta events Friday night, expect it to be warm & humid.
HOT & HUMID THIS WEEKEND
Rain chances disappear this weekend, while temperatures rise. Afternoon highs should peak near 90 and it’ll likely feel warmer than that thanks to humidity.
ACTIVE NEXT WEEK
By Tuesday and Wednesday, the pattern will turn active again. Rain chances return, especially on Wednesday, when storms may affect the area. Stay tuned for more updates.
