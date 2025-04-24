Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
74º
Weather

More hit-or-miss showers today

Prepare to dodge rainfall from time to time

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Futurecast for 4pm today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • POP-UP RAIN: Downpours are possible this morning through the afternoon
  • NO RAIN THIS WEEKEND: Hot & humid for Fiesta activities
  • MORE CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Showers & storms Tuesday, Wednesday

FORECAST

Yesterday morning’s rainfall put us above average for the month of April. So, can we keep this momentum going? We do have more rain chances ahead.

POP-UP SHOWERS TODAY

There’s an opportunity for pop-up downpours this morning and those chances will continue into the afternoon. It’ll be hit-or-miss activity (30%). Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and warm.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LOWER RAIN CHANCES TOMORROW

Isolated showers will still be around tomorrow, but odds of seeing rainfall will start to go down (20%). For those headed to Fiesta events Friday night, expect it to be warm & humid.

HOT & HUMID THIS WEEKEND

Rain chances disappear this weekend, while temperatures rise. Afternoon highs should peak near 90 and it’ll likely feel warmer than that thanks to humidity.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ACTIVE NEXT WEEK

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the pattern will turn active again. Rain chances return, especially on Wednesday, when storms may affect the area. Stay tuned for more updates.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

