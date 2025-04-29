Storm chances pick up starting Wednesday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

LIGHT SHOWER THIS AM: A few light showers possible early today

STORMS WED PM: Isolated storms are possible Wednesday evening

HIGHEST ODDS FRIDAY: Our best chance of rain will be Friday

FORECAST

Good morning! A dying area of showers and storms will bring some light rain to those along the Rio Grande this morning. Most, if not all, of this activity will die down before reaching the San Antonio area.

REST OF TODAY

Expect mostly cloudy, humid, and breezy conditions. It’ll look a lot like yesterday, with a bit more sunshine during the afternoon. This should push high temperatures into the upper-80s. More storms may form in Mexico tonight and move east overnight. Once again, this could bring some rain to those along the Rio Grande.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEDNESDAY STORMS

A cloudy start will transition into a partly cloudy afternoon. Hot temperatures and humidity will set the stage for some storms in the late afternoon. While the best odds at storms will be to our north, isolated severe weather is possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening around San Antonio.

Severe weather risk on Wednesday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FRIDAY RAINFALL

Isolated activity continues Thursday, but it’s Friday that’s caught our eye. A weak front will slide south toward San Antonio. The exact timing of this front is still in question. Regardless, it will generate showers and storms. Depending on where this activity sets up, heavy rain will be possible.

Flash Flood Risk on Friday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FIESTA PLANS?

If you plan to be at NIOSA or any event Wednesday night, you’ll want to keep a close check on the forecast and the radar. That’ll also be the case Thursday. As for Battle of Flowers, the timing of any rain still remains a question on Friday. We’ll update the forecast as often as possible.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS