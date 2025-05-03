PERFECT weekend weather in San Antonio for Fiesta Flambeau and Election Day

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: Low humidity, breezy

SATURDAY NIGHT/FIESTA FLAMBEAU: Clear and cooling into the 60s

SUNDAY: A little bit warmer, but still pleasant

NEXT WEEK: Unsettled weather pattern, storms possible

FORECAST

A front has moved through, setting up a lovely weekend. And if you missed out on rain Friday night, we’ve got more opportunities in the week ahead

GREAT WEEKEND

Low humidity will make for a nice weekend (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The weather will be lovely Saturday for a busy day: King William Fair, Election Day, and Fiesta Flambeau will be pleasant with low humidity. Expect the high to struggle to get out of the 70s.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 60s after sunset. The night parade’s weather will be nearly perfect.

The night parade will be pleasant with low humidity and cooler temps (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sunday morning will start cool with a morning low in the 50s. We’ll quickly warm into the 80s, but humidity will stay pleasantly low.

UNSETTLED WEATHER NEXT WEEK

While some folks got severe storms with hail Friday night, many missed out on rain. We’ve got another shot at much-needed rain in the week ahead -- especially Monday and Tuesday. However, severe storms will once again be a possibility.

We’ll keep you posted!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

