PERFECT weekend weather in San Antonio for Fiesta Flambeau and Election Day

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SATURDAY: Low humidity, breezy
- SATURDAY NIGHT/FIESTA FLAMBEAU: Clear and cooling into the 60s
- SUNDAY: A little bit warmer, but still pleasant
- NEXT WEEK: Unsettled weather pattern, storms possible
FORECAST
A front has moved through, setting up a lovely weekend. And if you missed out on rain Friday night, we’ve got more opportunities in the week ahead
GREAT WEEKEND
The weather will be lovely Saturday for a busy day: King William Fair, Election Day, and Fiesta Flambeau will be pleasant with low humidity. Expect the high to struggle to get out of the 70s.
Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 60s after sunset. The night parade’s weather will be nearly perfect.
Sunday morning will start cool with a morning low in the 50s. We’ll quickly warm into the 80s, but humidity will stay pleasantly low.
UNSETTLED WEATHER NEXT WEEK
While some folks got severe storms with hail Friday night, many missed out on rain. We’ve got another shot at much-needed rain in the week ahead -- especially Monday and Tuesday. However, severe storms will once again be a possibility.
We’ll keep you posted!
