Mother’s Day looks perfect. Next week... not so much.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- STRAY POP-UP TODAY/SAT: Brief, shower or storm possible during afternoon
- COOL MORNINGS: 50s are forecast next three mornings
- TRIPLE DIGITS?: San Antonio will approach 100° next week
FORECAST
🌹Roses are red
💙Violets are blue
🌞Rain is ending
🥵and the cool weather is, too.
Sorry Mom! After a couple of pop-up showers or storms today and tomorrow and a comfortable weekend, summer is about to make an early arrival.
POP-UP SHOWERS/STORMS
On the backside of a large area of low pressure, we’ll see cloud cover during the afternoon hours of today and Saturday. Some of these clouds could build into a brief shower or storm. This activity will quickly move north to south, with any activity dying down by the evening.
COMFORTABLE WEEKEND
Mother’s Day weekend will see comfortable temperatures. Lows in the upper-50s and afternoons in the 80s (maybe even 70s on Saturday) will make for nice weather. Partly cloudy skies are forecast on Saturday, with sunny conditions on Sunday.
SIZZLING NEXT WEEK
Starting Monday, a serious warm-up is set to take over. 90s are possible Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, mid to upper-90s are expected. It’s not out of the question that San Antonio could reach to near 100° by Wednesday.
