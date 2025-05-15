Temps may be going down, but humidity is going up

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TRIPLE DIGITS: We’ll see another day of triple digit heat

HUMIDITY INCREASES: Heat index values will rise (100-105 in the afternoon)

RAIN CHANCES: Small opportunities, mainly Saturday and Tuesday

FORECAST

Sure, temperatures are trending down, but the problem is that humidity is trending up. So, in essence, we are trading one bad for another. And in the end, it’s just HOT.

TODAY

We’ll start with a few morning clouds and then break out into sunshine. That added humidity will slow the heating process a bit, but we’re still projected to reach to near 100°. Because it’ll be somewhat sticky, heat index values could reach as high as 105° (see below).

Today's forecast heat index (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

There’s no big changes to the forecast as we head into the weekend. It’ll be hot and humid and heat advisories likely stay intact. The one small caveat would be a stray storm or two, mainly for the Hill Country. This is especially the case on Saturday, as the dryline may be just enough to stir up a storm or two.

Friday through Sunday will be hot and humid. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEXT WEEK

There are indications that a weak front could make a run at San Antonio Tuesday into Wednesday. A front this time of year is always met with skepticism, but regardless of whether it moves through or not, it likely gets close enough to spark off a few more storms.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

