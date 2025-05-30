KSAT Connect photos show lightning, heavy rainfall, and even rain totals

SkyWatcher (Oscar) posted this photo from the Stone Oak area

It has been an active week for San Antonio weather. Round 3 of storms and showers continued to roar through the city, waking many up on Friday morning.

The storms even sparked a few warnings and advisories for many across South Texas.

Flash Flood Warning : Kinney, Uvalde, Maverick, Zavala, Bexar counties

Flash Flood Advisory: Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina, Uvalde, Val Verde, Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Zavala counties

Our round of much-needed Memorial Day rainfall came with some hefty storms. Hail and gusty winds left behind damage in San Antonio. The threat of severe weather even continued through the week through Wednesday morning.

Friday rainfall totals as of 6:30 am. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Currently, we are still tracking the heavier rain band to push southeast this morning. Eventually skies will clear, and we’ll get some sun this afternoon. High temperatures won’t be as hot, with most places topping out near 90.

Check out some of the photos and videos viewers posted to KSAT Connect:

unique aldana Sounds louder inside than outside but good heavy rain! Very loud too but wasn’t able to capture lightning nor thunder. Bummer :/ love you guys!! Stay dry! 3 hours ago 1 Northeast Side

WATCH: High water rescues on Northeast Side

KSAT’s Devan Karp reports from lower levels of I-35 after closures, high-water rescues

