Rain chances return by Tuesday of next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- HOT & HUMID: Heat index values will top 100° today & this weekend
- RAIN RETURNS: Pattern looks promising for rain by Tuesday
- HOW MUCH?: Too early for specifics, but some of us could see some good rainfall
FORECAST
Happy Friday! We’re headed into a pool-worthy weekend, as temperatures will soar to near 100° and the humidity will make it feel even warmer.
TOASTY FRIDAY AND WEEKEND
There’s not much to say here, as we’ll settle into a common summer-like forecast. That means morning clouds, followed by afternoon sun. It’ll also feature lots of heat and humidity, pushing heat index values above 100° all three days.
IT DOESN’T LAST THOUGH...
Thankfully the pattern breaks down and shifts to a potentially rainy one by Tuesday. Monday will still be hot, but by Monday evening and night, rain chances slowly make a return. As a disturbance rolls through Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered showers and storms will take shape. It’s too early for specifics, but strong storms are possible, along with some areas of heavy rainfall.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Rain chances stay with us through Friday of next week.
