Strawberry Moon to bring sweetness to the Texas sky

The Strawberry Moon will rise Tuesday and set Thursday

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

June "Strawberry" full moon Wednesday June 11th. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Despite the sweet name, don’t expect to see a red or sweet moon in the sky. The Strawberry Moon officially rises Tuesday, June 10, but peaks Wednesday at 2:46 a.m. CDT.

This full moon will be the fifth of the year, but also has a special feature about it. This full moon will be the lowest moon in the sky in 20 years. This is happening due to a major lunar standstill which only happens every 18 and 19 years.

A major lunar standstill means that the moon will rise and set along the horizon in the most northerly and southerly positions. This is caused by the Earth’s tilt and orbit. The next lowest full moon is expected in 2043.

History

For many tribes and communities, the Strawberry Moon symbolized celebration. It is also named as a way to keep track of the time and monitor the changing of the seasons due to the wild strawberries being harvested.

In Europe, the Strawberry Moon has many other names. It is often also known as the Full Rose Moon. Other names are the Milk, Blooming, Green Corn, and Hot moon.

Moonrise/Moonset times

Here are the moonrise, moonset and sunset times for San Antonio from Tuesday, June 10, through Thursday, June 12, 2025, including the full moon on June 11:

DateMoonriseMoonsetSunset
June 108:28 PM5:41 AM8:33 PM
June 119:23 PM6:29 AM8:33 PM
June 1210:15 PM7:23 AM8:34 PM

Forecast

Sadly for us, it appears that we will have overcast skies for the “peak.” Good news is there is a very small window Thursday morning for a small glimpse.

Wednesday evening planner (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

