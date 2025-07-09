We’re watching storms to our north and energy coming from the Gulf

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SPOTTY DOWNPOURS: Energy from north, Gulf will give us more rain
- STREET FLOODING: Isolated spots could see heavy rainfall
- SAHARAN DUST: Another round tomorrow, drier conditions
FORECAST
This morning’s weather map shows an outflow boundary (a mini-front) diving south out of the San Angelo area. We also continue to have plenty of moisture feeding from the Gulf and a weak disturbance over South Texas. Bottom line: more spotty downpours are expected today.
TODAY’S FORECAST
Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Downpours are possible midday through sunset. Rain chance: 30%. Minor street flooding is possible. High temperature: 93°, with a heat index near 100°.
SAHARAN DUST, DRIER TOMORROW
The pattern quiets tomorrow, as a patch of Saharan dust moves into Texas. This will make for hazy skies. While we can’t completely rule out a stray shower, quieter conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND
Deeper moisture from a weak tropical disturbance could enhance rain chances on Saturday. Again, it would be in the form of daytime downpours. Most any rain would die down after sunset.
