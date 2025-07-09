Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

We’re watching storms to our north and energy coming from the Gulf

Spotty downpours return to the forecast today

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

An outflow boundary could help to kick up a few more downpours today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SPOTTY DOWNPOURS: Energy from north, Gulf will give us more rain
  • STREET FLOODING: Isolated spots could see heavy rainfall
  • SAHARAN DUST: Another round tomorrow, drier conditions

FORECAST

This morning’s weather map shows an outflow boundary (a mini-front) diving south out of the San Angelo area. We also continue to have plenty of moisture feeding from the Gulf and a weak disturbance over South Texas. Bottom line: more spotty downpours are expected today.

TODAY’S FORECAST

Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Downpours are possible midday through sunset. Rain chance: 30%. Minor street flooding is possible. High temperature: 93°, with a heat index near 100°.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAHARAN DUST, DRIER TOMORROW

The pattern quiets tomorrow, as a patch of Saharan dust moves into Texas. This will make for hazy skies. While we can’t completely rule out a stray shower, quieter conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday.

Saharan dust arrives tomorrow (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEEKEND

Deeper moisture from a weak tropical disturbance could enhance rain chances on Saturday. Again, it would be in the form of daytime downpours. Most any rain would die down after sunset.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RESERVOIR UPDATE

State reservoir levels as of 7/9 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...