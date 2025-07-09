We’re watching storms to our north and energy coming from the Gulf

An outflow boundary could help to kick up a few more downpours today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SPOTTY DOWNPOURS: Energy from north, Gulf will give us more rain

STREET FLOODING: Isolated spots could see heavy rainfall

SAHARAN DUST: Another round tomorrow, drier conditions

FORECAST

This morning’s weather map shows an outflow boundary (a mini-front) diving south out of the San Angelo area. We also continue to have plenty of moisture feeding from the Gulf and a weak disturbance over South Texas. Bottom line: more spotty downpours are expected today.

TODAY’S FORECAST

Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Downpours are possible midday through sunset. Rain chance: 30%. Minor street flooding is possible. High temperature: 93°, with a heat index near 100°.

Today's Forecast

SAHARAN DUST, DRIER TOMORROW

The pattern quiets tomorrow, as a patch of Saharan dust moves into Texas. This will make for hazy skies. While we can’t completely rule out a stray shower, quieter conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday.

Saharan dust arrives tomorrow

WEEKEND

Deeper moisture from a weak tropical disturbance could enhance rain chances on Saturday. Again, it would be in the form of daytime downpours. Most any rain would die down after sunset.

7-Day Forecast

RESERVOIR UPDATE

State reservoir levels as of 7/9

