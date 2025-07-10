Considerable dent in the latest drought monitor

The drought monitor is something Texans have been watching very closely, especially after the devastating floods across the Hill Country.

As you might imagine, we’ve seen amazing improvement in the drought. However, parts of Medina Country remain in exceptional drought.

The drought monitor is a map updated every Thursday that displays the drought conditions across the United States. It takes into account the streamflow and reservoir levels, rainfall totals, soil moisture levels, and local reports.

RECENT RAINFALL

July 3rd into the morning of July 4th will remain a night that lives forever in many Texans’ and Americans’ heads. The Hill Country had experienced several hours of intense weather that lead to flash flooding all along Kerr County and the Guadalupe River.

Rainfall totals from the last 7 days (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AQUIFERS AND RESERVOIRS

The Edwards Aquifer has seen a 3-foot increase in its key index well (J-17). The Hondo index well remains deep in D4 territory despite climbing out of historic low values.

Although the hardest hit areas were north of Medina Lake, it did rise to 5.1% compared to just a week ago when they were at 2.5% capacity — a marginal increase that underscores just how much more is needed.

Reservoir levels across South & Central Texas as of 7/10 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Canyon Lake is sitting at 63.8%, with 19.12 ft below the conservation pool. A reason Canyon Lake received more water levels is the Guadalupe River flows right into the lake. It acts like a catcher’s mitt, so it is able to retain the water already fallen, and more if needed.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Updated drought monitor as of 7/10 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As of Thursday, 31% of Texas remains in a drought. Although, there have been major improvements. The most notable is for the Hill Country, where there was widespread 1-3 category improvements. Although there is noted differences along the I-35 Corridor and Southern Edwards Plateau. This is primarily from the significant rains over the past week.