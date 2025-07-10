Saharan dust, weekend rain chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HAZY SKIES: A moderately thick, but brief bout of dust today

SATURDAY RAIN CHANCE: A round of spotty, afternoon downpours

DRIER NEXT WEEK: A ridge builds, bringing quieter weather

FORECAST

Our active pattern looks to be quieting. The big story today will be the Saharan dust, which has already arrived.

HAZY TODAY

The dust will stick around for today and then exit the region tomorrow. It’ll be mostly sunny, with hazy skies. We do not expect rain chances. High: mid-90s, heat index: near 100°.

Saharan Dust today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RAIN RETURNS

A weak disturbance arriving from the Gulf late Friday into Saturday will drag in additional deep moisture, allowing for the opportunity of more downpours. Rain chances kick back up to 30% on Saturday. Sunday calls for a 20% chance of rain.

Rain chance this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DRIER NEXT WEEK

A ridge will start to edge in from the east on Monday, likely cutting off rain chances and pushing temperatures higher. It stays humid, however, with high heat index values.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

