Saharan dust, weekend rain chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- HAZY SKIES: A moderately thick, but brief bout of dust today
- SATURDAY RAIN CHANCE: A round of spotty, afternoon downpours
- DRIER NEXT WEEK: A ridge builds, bringing quieter weather
FORECAST
Our active pattern looks to be quieting. The big story today will be the Saharan dust, which has already arrived.
HAZY TODAY
The dust will stick around for today and then exit the region tomorrow. It’ll be mostly sunny, with hazy skies. We do not expect rain chances. High: mid-90s, heat index: near 100°.
RAIN RETURNS
A weak disturbance arriving from the Gulf late Friday into Saturday will drag in additional deep moisture, allowing for the opportunity of more downpours. Rain chances kick back up to 30% on Saturday. Sunday calls for a 20% chance of rain.
DRIER NEXT WEEK
A ridge will start to edge in from the east on Monday, likely cutting off rain chances and pushing temperatures higher. It stays humid, however, with high heat index values.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.