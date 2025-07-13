FLOOD WATCH in effect for Hill Country & San Antonio through Sunday night

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO ABOVE
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- FLOOD WATCH: Through Sunday night, Flooding *POSSIBLE*
- AMOUNT: Pockets of 1″ to 3″, Bullseye 8+"
- TIMING: Any time Sunday, but especially the afternoon through evening
- MAIN CONCERN: Streets, creeks, low-water crossings
- KERR COUNTY: Volunteers, first responders should stay very alert near Guadalupe
FORECAST
SUNDAY & SUNDAY NIGHT
You’ve got a 60% chance to see rain today through tonight. Because the ground is so saturated from recent floods, we’ll have to monitor for incidents of flooding today, especially across the Hill Country.
A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Hill Country and north Bexar County until Sunday evening. Pockets of 1 to 3 inches of rain are entirely possible, and a bullseye of up to 8+ inches of rain could happen anywhere in the Watch area.
TROPICS
There is an area in the Atlantic near Florida that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for development. As of now, it only has a 20% chance of development into a tropical depression or stronger.
We’ll be watching this area closely, because it could drift west toward the Texas coast by Friday into the weekend. We will keep you posted!
DRIER, HOTTER NEXT WEEK
