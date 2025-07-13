Skip to main content
FLOOD WATCH in effect for Hill Country & San Antonio through Sunday night

Pockets of 1″ to 3″ with a bullseye of 8+" could easily lead to flooding issues

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A Flood Watch continues for Hill Country/San Antonio Metro area through Sunday night (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • FLOOD WATCH: Through Sunday night, Flooding *POSSIBLE*
  • AMOUNT: Pockets of 1″ to 3″, Bullseye 8+"
  • TIMING: Any time Sunday, but especially the afternoon through evening
  • MAIN CONCERN: Streets, creeks, low-water crossings
  • KERR COUNTY: Volunteers, first responders should stay very alert near Guadalupe

FORECAST

SUNDAY & SUNDAY NIGHT

You’ve got a 60% chance to see rain today through tonight. Because the ground is so saturated from recent floods, we’ll have to monitor for incidents of flooding today, especially across the Hill Country.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Hill Country and north Bexar County until Sunday evening. Pockets of 1 to 3 inches of rain are entirely possible, and a bullseye of up to 8+ inches of rain could happen anywhere in the Watch area.

TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area for development near Florida (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There is an area in the Atlantic near Florida that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for development. As of now, it only has a 20% chance of development into a tropical depression or stronger.

We’ll be watching this area closely, because it could drift west toward the Texas coast by Friday into the weekend. We will keep you posted!

DRIER, HOTTER NEXT WEEK

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

