What’s the difference between a Flood Watch and a Flood Warning?

SAN ANTONIO – Understanding the difference between a Flood Watch and a Flood Warning is crucial for staying safe during severe weather.

In June and July, heavy rain has resulted in deadly and catastrophic flooding throughout Texas.

In the June 12 floods in San Antonio, 13 people were killed after their vehicles were swept away by high water. And over the Fourth of July weekend, flooding across Central Texas killed at least 90 people — that number is sadly growing.

By understanding weather alerts and preparing accordingly, you can protect yourself and your loved ones during flood events.

Here’s what to know about alerts.

Flood watch

This means that flooding is possible in your area. The exact location of potential flooding is not yet determined, but it could happen anywhere within the watch area.

With a flood watch, it’s important to be prepared immediately.

Make sure you have a reliable way to receive warnings, such as good cell service, the KSAT Weather Authority app, or ideally a NOAA weather radio that does not depend on cell service.

Flood warning

On the other hand, a flood warning means flooding is already occurring in your location. The exact area affected by flooding is known, and you need to take immediate action. Stay off the roads, remember the phrase “turn around, don’t drown,” and if necessary, seek higher ground to ensure your safety.

Residents should remain alert and ready to act if a flood warning is issued.

