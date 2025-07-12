WEEKEND FORECAST: Hot & humid, but a small chance for flooding in the Hill Country

What you need to know this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HEAT & HUMIDITY: Feeling like 100°

SPOTTY DOWNPOURS: 30-40% chance each day

SLIGHT FLOODING RISK: Mainly in the Hill Country

NEXT WEEK: Quieter & hot

FORECAST

While the weekend will be mainly hot and humid, there is a daily chance for rain, too. Because the ground is so saturated from recent floods, we’ll have to monitor for isolated incidents of flooding, especially across the Hill Country.

The weekend forecast for San Antonio and Kerr County (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BETTER CHANCE FOR RAIN SATURDAY

While most of the rainfall this weekend will be manageable, there is a small chance that some heavier rain could shift into the Hill Country.

West Texas and North Texas will have the highest odds for heavy rain on Saturday, with more isolated rainfall expected in South-Central Texas. With recovery operations still underway in Kerr County, we’ll be paying close attention to any rainfall in and around the Hill Country. Rain chances in San Antonio sit at 30%.

Highest flood risk is across Central Texas, but does include the Hill Country & Kerr County (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FEW STORMS SUNDAY

A cluster of storms will begin to build over the Edwards Plateau near San Angelo and Abilene Saturday evening. This is what we are watching closely as it has the potential to move into the Hill Country overnight. The placement we are watching is the Southern Edwards Plateau, I-35 and mainly North of I-10 through Sunday Morning.

Any afternoon downpours that form will depend on the earlier activity. Expect showers capable to produce localized heavy rainfall and another chance of a isolated flood threat. Rain chance in San Antonio is 30%.

DRIER, HOTTER NEXT WEEK

The heat high does shift into the area starting Monday. This will eliminate rain chances and up daily high temperatures.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS