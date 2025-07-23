Watching the Gulf for the next rain chance

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY & TOMORROW: At or near 100°

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Mid 90s, slight chance of rain

TROPICAL DEVELOPEMENT? As of now there is just a 10% chance of development

FORECAST

A small cluster of scattered storms and downpours moved through last night near Eagle Pass northward toward Uvalde. Brief downpours are still expected for the Western Hill Country through Sunrise.

TEMPERATURES

At or near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

July is now acting more July-like around San Antonio with temperatures at or just shy of triple digits the next few days. We’ll drop a smidge into the mid 90s Friday and Saturday as our next chance of rain arrives.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

An upper-level disturbance currently near the Bahamas is expected to move west across the Gulf of Mexico, bringing increased moisture and rain chances to South Central Texas by the end of the week.

Slight chance of rain Friday into Saturday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Although any rainfall will likely be scattered and not widespread, some brief downpours are possible. Severe weather and flooding are not anticipated, but some localized heavy rain could occur. The tropical moisture will gradually move out by Sunday, but some showers may linger across the area into the latter part of the weekend.

TROPICAL DEVELEOPMENT

Despite whether or not it will form, it brings a plentiful amount of moisture with is. This will closely be associated with our next rain chances. Just different levels of the atmosphere

10% Chance of tropical development in the Gulf (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While the system has only a low (10%) chance of tropical development according to the National Hurricane Center, it will still help funnel tropical moisture into our region. By Friday, this moisture is forecast to spread into South Texas with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Friday night and Saturday.

NEXT WEEK

Looking into early next week, a return to typical summer weather in San Antonio—with sunshine, heat, and little to no rain in the forecast to start the new week.

Rain returns to the forecast over the weekend (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

