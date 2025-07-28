A triple-digit stretch lies ahead. Here’s when it’ll end

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- HOTTER, DRIER TODAY: Temps begin to rise, rain chances go away
- 100’S LIKELY: Near 100° heat, Tuesday & Wednesday
- RETURN OF RAIN?: As early as Thursday, better odds by weekend
FORECAST
The weekend brought a few more rounds of welcome rainfall. While most of us didn’t see much, at least it kept temperatures from getting too hot. Those cooling showers go away today, bringing a return of heat.
HEAT HIGH
The infamous heat high that’s cranking up temperatures to our east slides back in our direction starting today. It’ll be almost directly overtop of us by Tuesday and Wednesday. The end result: a rain-free, triple-digit stretch.
100° DEGREE DAYS
So far, we’ve seen 4 days at 100° or higher at San Antonio Int’l Airport. We saw three days in May, and one last week. We may add to the tally this week.
RETURN OF RAIN?
The heat high starts to break down on Thursday. Additionally, we’ll see deeper moisture and some disturbances rolling through Friday through Sunday. While we don’t expect widespread rainfall, a return of spotty, cooling downpours are possible.
