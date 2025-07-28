A triple-digit stretch lies ahead. Here’s when it’ll end

A heat high will move toward Texas next few days

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOTTER, DRIER TODAY: Temps begin to rise, rain chances go away

100’S LIKELY: Near 100° heat, Tuesday & Wednesday

RETURN OF RAIN?: As early as Thursday, better odds by weekend

FORECAST

The weekend brought a few more rounds of welcome rainfall. While most of us didn’t see much, at least it kept temperatures from getting too hot. Those cooling showers go away today, bringing a return of heat.

HEAT HIGH

The infamous heat high that’s cranking up temperatures to our east slides back in our direction starting today. It’ll be almost directly overtop of us by Tuesday and Wednesday. The end result: a rain-free, triple-digit stretch.

High temperatures this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

100° DEGREE DAYS

So far, we’ve seen 4 days at 100° or higher at San Antonio Int’l Airport. We saw three days in May, and one last week. We may add to the tally this week.

Number of 100° days at San Antonio Int'l this year. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RETURN OF RAIN?

The heat high starts to break down on Thursday. Additionally, we’ll see deeper moisture and some disturbances rolling through Friday through Sunday. While we don’t expect widespread rainfall, a return of spotty, cooling downpours are possible.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

