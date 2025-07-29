Temps spike, humidity falls today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- DRY HEAT: Up to 100° today, but no heat index thanks to dry air
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Low odds Thursday, better opportunity by weekend
- NOT AS HOT THIS WEEKEND: Clouds, few showers should drag down temps
FORECAST
So far, the heat high hasn’t parked itself over us this summer (knock on wood). And while it’ll be overtop of us today and tomorrow, it shifts west by Thursday. That opens the door for another round of downpours.
DRY HEAT TODAY
Yes, it’ll be hot. In fact, triple digits are a good bet in many spots this afternoon. But, humidity levels will be surprisingly low. This means we won’t have to be concerned with heat index values, unlike those across the rest of the Deep South. Look for a similar situation to unfold on Wednesday.
HIGH KEEPS MOVIN’
The heat high is the culprit for the spike in temps today and tomorrow, but thankfully it’s only here for a short visit. It continues shifting west by Thursday, which will open up the door for moisture to roll back in, along with some disturbances. Rain chances return on Thursday (mainly for those east of I-35) and then increase a bit Friday into Saturday.
NOT AS HOT BY THE WEEKEND
With the heat high moving away, more clouds in the forecast, and a chance for a few downpours, temperatures will fall back down to average (or below) by the weekend.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.