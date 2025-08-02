WEEKEND FORECAST: Hot, but there will be a few storms around San Antonio & Hill Country

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: Few storms (40%) from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

RAIN AMOUNT: Pockets of 1″ to 2″, Flooding unlikely

ANY RISKS?: Gusty winds, lightning

SUNDAY: Hot, less rain chance (20%)

NEXT WEEK: Near 100° daily

FORECAST

SATURDAY RAIN

Not everyone will see storms today, but a weak boundary will fire off storms for *some* from 2 pm to 8 pm today. Otherwise, expect a hot day with a high near 100°.

If you get a storm Saturday, you could easily see a quick 1″ to 2″ of rain. Flooding is unlikely, but any stronger storms would be capable of gusty winds, lightning, and perhaps even some small hail.

Here's what you need to know for Saturday afternoon's storm chance (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUNDAY

Less of a rain chance (20%) and even hotter by a couple of degrees.

VERY AUGUST-LIKE NEXT WEEK

A generally quiet pattern takes hold next week. We’ll be near 100° each day, with mostly sunny skies. The only thing we’ll need to watch is for a cluster of storms coming out of North Texas Sunday night into Monday. Chances are it’ll stay north of us, but we’ll keep an eye out.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS