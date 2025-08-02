WEEKEND FORECAST: Hot, but there will be a few storms around San Antonio & Hill Country

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SATURDAY: Few storms (40%) from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- RAIN AMOUNT: Pockets of 1″ to 2″, Flooding unlikely
- ANY RISKS?: Gusty winds, lightning
- SUNDAY: Hot, less rain chance (20%)
- NEXT WEEK: Near 100° daily
FORECAST
SATURDAY RAIN
Not everyone will see storms today, but a weak boundary will fire off storms for *some* from 2 pm to 8 pm today. Otherwise, expect a hot day with a high near 100°.
If you get a storm Saturday, you could easily see a quick 1″ to 2″ of rain. Flooding is unlikely, but any stronger storms would be capable of gusty winds, lightning, and perhaps even some small hail.
SUNDAY
Less of a rain chance (20%) and even hotter by a couple of degrees.
VERY AUGUST-LIKE NEXT WEEK
A generally quiet pattern takes hold next week. We’ll be near 100° each day, with mostly sunny skies. The only thing we’ll need to watch is for a cluster of storms coming out of North Texas Sunday night into Monday. Chances are it’ll stay north of us, but we’ll keep an eye out.
