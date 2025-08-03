Few more storms possible Sunday & Monday, then expect our hottest week of the year so far

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUNDAY HEAT: Near 100°
- SUNDAY RAIN CHANCE: 2 pm to 8 pm. Less coverage (30%) than yesterday
- ANY RISKS?: Minor flooding, gusty winds, lightning
- MONDAY: 30% storm chance
- NEXT WEEK: Near 100° daily
FORECAST
SUNDAY
Quite a few neighborhoods saw downpours Saturday. Just like yesterday, there’s a chance for rain from 2 pm to 8 pm. However, expect less coverage today. That being said, if you get a storm, you could easily see 1″ to 2″ of rain. This could lead to very localized, minor street flooding. Gusty winds are also possible with any storm that pops up.
Otherwise, it will likely be our 5th 100-degree day in a row, with a forecast high of 101° for the Alamo City.
MONDAY
One last chance (30%) for a downpour in your backyard before high pressure takes over.
NEAR 100° DAILY NEXT WEEK
A generally quiet pattern takes hold next week. We’ll be near 100° each day, with mostly sunny skies. That’s our hottest weather pattern of the year so far!
