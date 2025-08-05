Hot & quiet this week. So, when is our average ‘first front’?

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- HEAT HIGH: As it settles it, we’re in for a hot & quiet week
- TRIPLE DIGITS: Possible, especially for the second half of the week
- FIRST FRONT: Average ‘first front’ not until late September
FORECAST
We’ve had a more tolerable summer, so far, in 2025. That said, we’re headed into a very typical summer patter. Bottom line: it’ll be hot, humid, and rain-free.
HEAT HIGH & TRIPLE DIGITS
The heat high, while not directly overhead, will be nearby. That means we’ll see a generally rain-free week and temperatures in the upper-90s, if not at 100. Heat index values will climb above 100 for several hours each day.
FIRST FRONT?
This is somewhat hard to quantify, but if you use the threshold of our first day with a low temperature under 65°, a high temperature under 90°, and a dewpoint that drops below 60°, then the average is sometime in late September. That’s using data from the last decade. All of this to say, we’ve likely got a while longer before we get any relief. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news!
