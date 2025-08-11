Tropical Storm Erin expected to become first hurricane in 2025 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Erin has formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa.

Over the next few days, Erin is expected to strengthen into the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Erin will likely strengthen further over very warm waters into a major Category 3 hurricane by Saturday, Aug. 16.

The latest forecasts call for Erin to stay away from the Gulf and not impact Texas.

In fact, Erin may stay out in the open Atlantic beyond the weekend.

However, there is still a small chance the potential hurricane could impact the eastern coast of the United States sometime around Aug. 20-22.

Your Weather Authority will keep you posted!

